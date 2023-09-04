League of Legends Update Causes Frustration Among Yuumi Players

A recent update to League of Legends has caused a stir among players, particularly those who enjoy playing as the champion Yuumi. The update, which was intended to improve the game’s AFK detection system, has inadvertently penalized Yuumi players for simply playing their champion.

The AFK detection system in League of Legends is designed to help identify and penalize players who are inactive or leave the game during a match. However, the recent update seems to have overlooked the unique gameplay style of Yuumi, a support champion who spends a significant amount of time attached to an allied champion.

According to League of Legends YouTuber Vandiril, the updated AFK system incorrectly identifies Yuumi players as AFK when they attach to their allied champion at the beginning of the match. This triggers a countdown timer, and if it expires, the player can be marked as AFK and the option to remake the game becomes available to their team. As a result, Yuumi players may lose LP (League Points), which can be frustrating and unfair.

Riot Games, the developer of League of Legends, has yet to provide a fix for this issue. In the meantime, players are advised to frequently detach and reattach from their allied champion to avoid triggering the AFK detection system.

