Dragami Games Delays Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP Remake to Summer 2024

Dragami Games has recently announced the delay of the highly anticipated Lollipop Chainsaw Remake, now officially titled Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP. Initially planned for a 2023 release, the development team made the difficult decision to extend the development period in order to ensure the best possible quality experience for players.

The delay, pushing the game’s release window to summer 2024, comes as a result of Dragami Games’ commitment to delivering a top-notch gaming experience. The company apologized to fans who had been eagerly anticipating the latest installment in the Lollipop Chainsaw series and requested their understanding during this extended development period.

The original Lollipop Chainsaw game, developed by Grasshopper Manufacture, was first released for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 on June 12, 2012. However, details about which platforms the Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP remake will be available on have not yet been announced. Fans will have to wait for further updates from Dragami Games to learn more about the game’s platforms and additional features.

Despite the delay, fans of the Lollipop Chainsaw series can still look forward to experiencing a revamped version of the popular game. The original game was praised for its unique blend of hack-and-slash action and quirky humor, and the remake aims to enhance the experience with improved visuals and gameplay mechanics.

Overall, while the delay may disappoint some fans, it is a testament to Dragami Games’ commitment to delivering a high-quality gaming experience. The extended development period will give the team more time to refine and polish the Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP remake, ensuring that it lives up to fans’ expectations upon its release in summer 2024.