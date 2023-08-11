Turbo Overkill 1.0 Launches with Co-op Multiplayer and Mod Support

Apogee Entertainment and Trigger Happy Interactive have released their highly anticipated sci-fi shooter Turbo Overkill version 1.0 on PC via Steam and GOG. Priced at $24.99, the game offers a special 15% discount until August 18th.

The 1.0 launch marks the conclusion of the three-part epic with “The Final Episode, Part 2.” Along with the release, players can enjoy co-op multiplayer through lobby code, full mod support, and a 3+ hour 75-track Sound Selection composed by Tim Stoney, Nikola Jeremic, and Chipper Hammond.

Excitingly, Apogee and Trigger Happy have also announced an “Episode Zero” prequel comic that will delve into the backstory of the game’s protagonist, Johnny Turbo, set to be released in September and written by Scott Faye.

Lead developer Sam Prebble from Trigger Happy Interactive expressed gratitude for the support received from Turbo fans throughout the journey from Early Access to the 1.0 launch. They view version 1.0 as a significant milestone, but also as a fresh start. Prebble eagerly anticipates the creative worlds that modders will build upon Turbo’s existing framework and assures fans that there is more to come in the near future.

“The Final Episode, Part 2” takes players on a blood-soaked adventure, featuring hovercrafts, mechs, and spaceship battles across three final levels with challenging boss fights. Players can either embark on bounty hunts solo or team up with a friend in the co-op multiplayer mode using lobby codes. Additionally, the game offers a customizable level editor and full mod support through the Steam Workshop, allowing players to create and share their own content.

While currently available on PC, the developers have plans to release versions of Turbo Overkill for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, and Xbox One in the future.