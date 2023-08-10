CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Logitech Introduces the Casa Pop-Up Desk

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 10, 2023
Logitech Introduces the Casa Pop-Up Desk

Logitech has launched the Casa Pop-Up Desk, a laptop stand that provides a compact and ergonomic desk setup. Priced at £179 (approximately $227), the package includes the laptop stand, a wireless keyboard called “Casa Keys,” and a touchpad named “Casa Touch.”

The standout feature of the Casa Pop-Up Desk is its ability to fold neatly into a book-like case when not in use. This design allows for easy storage and keeps everything organized. In addition to the keyboard and touchpad, the laptop stand also features an extra storage slot, suitable for items like charging cables or stationary.

Once packed away, the Casa Pop-Up Desk can be placed on a shelf along with other visually pleasing objects. The desk is available in off-white, rose, and green/graphite color options in the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. Currently, there is no information regarding its release in the United States.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Technology

Exploring the Counting House Vault in Baldur’s Gate 3

Aug 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

How to Stay Focused and Productive While Working from Home

Aug 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

How to Recruit Minsc in Baldur’s Gate 3

Aug 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

AI

Instreamatic Launches Connected TV Product for Personalized Ads

Aug 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Exploring the Counting House Vault in Baldur’s Gate 3

Aug 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
AI

Living a Lifetime in a Day: The Existential Crisis of Artificial Intelligence

Aug 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

An Ancient Bone Unlocks a Tale of Coexistence Between Neanderthals and Modern Humans

Aug 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments