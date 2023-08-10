Logitech Introduces the Casa Pop-Up Desk

Logitech has launched the Casa Pop-Up Desk, a laptop stand that provides a compact and ergonomic desk setup. Priced at £179 (approximately $227), the package includes the laptop stand, a wireless keyboard called “Casa Keys,” and a touchpad named “Casa Touch.”

The standout feature of the Casa Pop-Up Desk is its ability to fold neatly into a book-like case when not in use. This design allows for easy storage and keeps everything organized. In addition to the keyboard and touchpad, the laptop stand also features an extra storage slot, suitable for items like charging cables or stationary.

Once packed away, the Casa Pop-Up Desk can be placed on a shelf along with other visually pleasing objects. The desk is available in off-white, rose, and green/graphite color options in the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. Currently, there is no information regarding its release in the United States.