CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Logitech Unveils the G Pro X TKL Lightspeed Gaming Keyboard

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 5, 2023
Logitech Unveils the G Pro X TKL Lightspeed Gaming Keyboard

Logitech has introduced its latest mechanical gaming keyboard, the Logitech G Pro X TKL Lightspeed. Priced at $199, this keyboard offers a choice of three colors (black, white, and pink) and three switch types: linear GX Red, tactile GX Browns, and clicky GX Blues.

The G Pro X TKL Lightspeed can be connected to a computer using Logitech’s Lightspeed dongle, which provides a 1000Hz polling rate for a highly responsive experience. It also supports a Bluetooth connection, although this mode typically operates at a less responsive 125Hz polling rate. Additionally, a wired connection is available via the USB-C port located on the top of the keyboard.

Unlike its predecessor, the Pro X, the new Pro X TKL Lightspeed does not feature hot-swap sockets for easy switch replacements. However, Logitech will continue to offer the older keyboard for those who prioritize customizability over wireless connectivity.

Other notable features of the Pro X TKL Lightspeed include a tenkeyless layout for a more compact design, media controls with a volume roller, and support for Logitech’s Lightsync RGB lighting ecosystem. The keyboard is available in both ISO and ANSI layouts.

While the Pro X TKL Lightspeed boasts a responsive 1000Hz polling rate, it’s worth noting that competitor Corsair offers mechanical keyboards with a 2000Hz polling rate through its Slipstream Wireless dongle. However, the marginal benefit of reduced input latency may not be significant for most users.

Overall, the Logitech G Pro X TKL Lightspeed offers a range of features and customization options for gamers, making it a worthy addition to the Logitech gaming keyboard lineup.

Sources:
– Author: Jon Porter, The Verge
– Image: Logitech

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Technology

IntellectEU Announced as D7 Digital Market Partner of Deutsche Börse and Clearstream

Sep 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Apple Patents Foldable iMac Concept with Glass Panel

Sep 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Apple Watch Leather Bands Could Be Discontinued, New Material Expected

Sep 5, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

Technology

IntellectEU Announced as D7 Digital Market Partner of Deutsche Börse and Clearstream

Sep 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Apple Patents Foldable iMac Concept with Glass Panel

Sep 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Apple Watch Leather Bands Could Be Discontinued, New Material Expected

Sep 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

The EU’s “Gatekeepers” List Expands to Include Apple, Microsoft, and Other Tech Giants

Sep 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments