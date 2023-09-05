Logitech Unveils the G Pro X TKL Lightspeed Gaming Keyboard

Logitech has introduced its latest mechanical gaming keyboard, the Logitech G Pro X TKL Lightspeed. Priced at $199, this keyboard offers a choice of three colors (black, white, and pink) and three switch types: linear GX Red, tactile GX Browns, and clicky GX Blues.

The G Pro X TKL Lightspeed can be connected to a computer using Logitech’s Lightspeed dongle, which provides a 1000Hz polling rate for a highly responsive experience. It also supports a Bluetooth connection, although this mode typically operates at a less responsive 125Hz polling rate. Additionally, a wired connection is available via the USB-C port located on the top of the keyboard.

Unlike its predecessor, the Pro X, the new Pro X TKL Lightspeed does not feature hot-swap sockets for easy switch replacements. However, Logitech will continue to offer the older keyboard for those who prioritize customizability over wireless connectivity.

Other notable features of the Pro X TKL Lightspeed include a tenkeyless layout for a more compact design, media controls with a volume roller, and support for Logitech’s Lightsync RGB lighting ecosystem. The keyboard is available in both ISO and ANSI layouts.

While the Pro X TKL Lightspeed boasts a responsive 1000Hz polling rate, it’s worth noting that competitor Corsair offers mechanical keyboards with a 2000Hz polling rate through its Slipstream Wireless dongle. However, the marginal benefit of reduced input latency may not be significant for most users.

Overall, the Logitech G Pro X TKL Lightspeed offers a range of features and customization options for gamers, making it a worthy addition to the Logitech gaming keyboard lineup.

Sources:

– Author: Jon Porter, The Verge

– Image: Logitech