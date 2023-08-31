LogicMonitor Customers Hacked Due to Default Passwords

Several customers of network security company LogicMonitor have fallen victim to hacking attacks due to the use of default passwords. A spokesperson from LogicMonitor confirmed that there has been a security incident affecting some of their customers.

The issue arose because until recently, LogicMonitor was assigning default passwords such as “Welcome@” along with a short number to its customers. These passwords were weak and easily exploitable. The company did not require customers to change these passwords, nor were they temporary. However, they have now implemented a policy where the setup password must be changed on first login and lasts for 30 days.

According to an email sent by LogicMonitor to one of its customers, the company proactively reached out to inform them of a username/password breach. This breach could potentially compromise systems being monitored by LogicMonitor and make them susceptible to ransomware attacks.

While LogicMonitor’s spokesperson acknowledged the security incident, they were unable to provide further details at this time. However, a source familiar with the breach revealed that one company lost over 400 systems due to a ransomware attack that exploited their weak default password.

LogicMonitor offers a software-as-a-service platform that grants customers visibility into their network infrastructure, including cloud environments. With over 100,000 software users across 30 countries, the company monitors an impressive 800 billion metrics per day across three million active devices.

If you are a LogicMonitor customer or a victim of this incident, TechCrunch would like to hear from you. You can contact Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai securely on Signal at +1 917 257 1382, or via Telegram and Wire @lorenzofb, or email [email protected]. Alternatively, you can reach out to TechCrunch via SecureDrop.

Source: TechCrunch