Baldur’s Gate 3 Launches with Incomplete Credits: Localization Company Takes Responsibility

Baldur’s Gate 3, developed by Larian Studios, launched in August with certain members of its localization team not being credited. However, it has been clarified that the responsibility lies with the localization company, Altagram Group, and not Larian Studios.

Altagram Group accepted the blame and issued an apology on Twitter for the omission of freelancers’ names. They acknowledged the error and committed to addressing the issue in an upcoming hotfix. The company also outlined seven commitments to improve its crediting standards to prevent similar incidents in the future.

While the omission of names from the credits is an unfortunate oversight, the launch of Baldur’s Gate 3 has been met with overwhelmingly positive feedback. The RPG, based on the Dungeons & Dragons universe, quickly gained popularity and became one of the top games on the Steam platform. Larian Studios had to release a hotfix to manage the high demand.

The game has also attracted attention for its explicit content, with the developers themselves describing it as “big-budget horny”. Players have been surprised by the extent of nudity in the game.

Despite the credit issue, Baldur’s Gate 3 has been well-received by players and critics alike. In a review by IGN, the game was praised as a captivating high-fantasy experience. As development continues, Larian Studios and Altagram Group are working to rectify the credit omission, ensuring that all contributors are properly recognized for their work.

