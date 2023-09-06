Africa’s First Digital Free Zone, Itana, Raises $2 Million Pre-Seed Funding

Itana, formerly known as Talent City, aims to create Africa’s first digital free zone and has raised $2 million in pre-seed funding. The funding will be used to establish a digital free zone that will support Nigeria’s ease-of-doing-business index, attract foreign direct investment, and generate employment opportunities. Nigeria already has private-led and government-led free zones, with the former being the most successful. These free zones have mainly attracted oil and gas and manufacturing companies due to funding, tax breaks, and incentives.

However, Itana plans to establish a virtual city within these existing free zones for businesses in the digital and service industry. Itana Edge, the first phase of the project, will be an online one-stop-shop app that provides incentives, such as taxation benefits, business visas, banking services, and capital repatriation. Itana has a partnership with the Nigerian government to offer these services and issue business licenses.

The founders of Itana compare the virtual city to successful models like Delaware in the U.S., e-Estonia in Europe, and Dubai in Asia. The goal is for Itana to scale as a venture-backed business and partner with other African governments to replicate digital and physical free zones in their markets.

Itana plans to start its pilot phase in the first quarter of 2024, with select companies having access to the Itana District, a “live-work-build” campus designed for networking events, co-working, and co-living. The development of Itana District will be completed by 2027.

The revenue streams for Itana include annual subscriptions for business licenses, on-demand services through the one-stop-shop app, and transaction fees. Itana aims to optimize its revenue as its client base expands.

Several factors support Itana’s vision, including the opportunity-rich African continent for software developers and foreign direct investment. Nigeria has also implemented the Nigerian Startup Act and appointed a tech CEO as the Minister of Innovation and Digital Economy, which could foster the development of ambitious projects like Itana.

Itana is backed by venture capitalists, including Future Africa, LocalGlobe, Amplo, and Pronomos Capital. These investors recognize the potential of serving digital service and technology businesses in Africa and believe in Itana’s mission to address infrastructure challenges and support the next generation of entrepreneurs in Nigeria and beyond.

