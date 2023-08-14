Exploring the Early Days of the Linux Kernel

Venturing into the internals of the Linux kernel can be quite daunting, especially considering that the latest version, 6.5-rc5, consists of approximately 36 million lines of code. However, one individual, [Seiya], decided to take a different approach by delving into the origins of the kernel.

By examining the 0.01 version of the kernel, which comprises only around 10,000 lines of code when comments and blanks are removed, [Seiya] was able to gain insight into the early days of Linux. Although certain aspects have undoubtedly changed, the core ideas behind the kernel remain intact.

Reading through the 0.01 version of the kernel proved to be a fascinating journey for [Seiya], likening it to a visit to the Computer History Museum in Mountainview. In this ancient version of the kernel, there were a mere 66 system calls, and key functionalities such as mounting were yet to be implemented. For example, the sys_mount call simply returned -ENOSYS.

Furthermore, the kernel supported only a limited number of devices, including an ATA disk controller, a PS/2 keyboard, a VGA display in text mode, and several system clocks and timers. Running modern graphical interfaces like X or Wayland was not feasible on this early kernel.

Taking a closer look at the comments within the code, some phrases now appear amusing in retrospect. There was, for instance, a statement regarding the “schedule()” function claiming, “There probably won’t be any reason to change this…” Of course, over time, numerous changes and options have been introduced to cater to different use cases.

While [Seiya] was unable to compile the early kernel code using modern compilers, the exercise of reading through it provided valuable insights. Although modifying the source code seemed impractical, the process of studying it proved to be an interesting endeavor.

Returning to first principles is often a recommended approach when it comes to learning new concepts. This philosophy has proven successful in various fields, such as Doppler radar and multirotor drones. Similarly, exploring the roots of the Linux kernel allows for a deeper understanding of its evolutionary journey.