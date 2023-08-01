AMD’s fTPM Issues and Linux Kernel Problems

AMD’s fTPM issues have a long history, causing system crashes and freezing. These issues emerged with the release of Windows 11, which made Trusted Platform Module (TPM) a necessary security check. While enabling TPM was intended for the benefit of consumers, it brought about several problems, including random stuttering, lagging, jittering, and disruptions while gaming.

Although the Intel platform also experienced these problems, they were more prevalent on AMD systems, and the issues persist to this day. AMD has released various fixes to address the problem, which have partially resolved the issues. However, the situation on the Linux kernel is different.

The Linux kernel also faces TPM issues, as highlighted on Kernel.org Bugzilla, a well-known site for identifying kernel bugs. Linux’s creator, Linus Torvalds, expressed his disappointment with fTPM, referring to it as a “plague” for the kernel. Torvalds suggested disabling the fTPM hwrnd (hardware random number generator) and using it only for gathering entropy during boot time. He questioned why anyone would use fTPM when machines with allegedly fixed issues also have the CPU rdrand instruction, which does not have the same problems.

Although Torvalds expressed his frustration, he also acknowledged that motherboard BIOS coders weigh factors for CPU-based RDRAND and fTPM-based HWRND. It is expected that fixes for these identified issues will be released in the future. However, the “fTPM” saga remains disappointing, and it is evident that it is not yet over.

Overall, AMD’s fTPM issues have caused significant disruptions in the industry, particularly on AMD systems running Windows 11. The problems have also extended to the Linux kernel, garnering attention from Torvalds and the Linux community. While efforts are being made to address the issues, it remains to be seen how effectively they will be resolved and if viable alternatives will be pursued.