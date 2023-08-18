Linus Media Group CEO Responds to Leaked HR Meeting Audio

Linus Media Group CEO Terren Tong has addressed the audio of a leaked HR meeting that took place the day after former employee Madison Reeve’s departure. This comes after a tumultuous week for Linus Tech Tips, which began with allegations from Gamers Nexus and an apology video that received backlash from the community. Reeve then came forward with claims of harassment and bullying during their time at the YouTube content production house.

In response to these allegations, Linus Sebastian expressed shock and disbelief. However, recently surfaced audio from an HR meeting on December 10, 2021, has raised further concerns. The video was originally shared six months ago but resurfaced on the Linus Tech Tips subreddit.

Linus Media Group CEO Terren Tong commented on the leaked audio, stating that the company stands by their previous comments and takes these allegations very seriously. They are currently in the process of hiring a third-party investigator to examine the claims.

Tong also highlighted the purpose of the staff meeting in question. The meeting aimed to encourage openness and transparency, provide guidelines for problem-solving and conflict resolution, emphasize ethical compliance with legal boundaries, and ensure proper channels for reporting and escalation.

Tong did not address an off-color remark made by a staff member during the meeting, but reiterated that employees are protected by the BC Employment Standards Act and advised all employees to utilize available resources.

Former Linus Media Group writer Colin Worobetz also confirmed Madison Reeve’s allegations, stating that the story aligns with his own recollection at the time.

As the Linus Media Group continues to address the fallout from these events, further developments will be closely monitored.