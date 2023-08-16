Linus Tech Tips Responds to Accusations of Mistreatment and Poor Conditions

Linus Tech Tips has issued a response to the allegations made by ex-employee Madison Reeve regarding mistreatment and poor working conditions at the company.

On August 14, Gamers Nexus uploaded a video raising concerns about the accuracy and ethics of Linus Tech Tips’ videos. Linus promptly responded to the video, sparking a back and forth with Gamers Nexus and Billet Labs, a company that Linus has collaborated with in the past. Linus later uploaded an apology video, but the controversy surrounding the accusations still remains.

Madison Reeve took to Twitter on August 16 to outline a series of allegations about mistreatment and poor working conditions during her time at Linus Tech Tips. Linus Sebastian and Linus Media Group’s CEO Terren Tong have both addressed these accusations in statements to The Verge.

Linus expressed his shock upon reading the allegations, stating that they do not align with his recollections, internal processes, or company values. He emphasized their commitment to maintaining a safe and inclusive work environment and announced that they have encouraged their team to report any workplace bullying or harassment they may experience. Linus shared that they are actively investigating the situation and will provide a more comprehensive statement in the future.

According to the CEO, Terren Tong, he was equally shocked by Madison Reeve’s Twitter thread. He stated that in addition to their internal review, Linus Media Group will hire an external investigator to examine the matter.

The results of the investigation are yet to be revealed, and further updates will be provided in due course. Stay tuned to Dexerto’s Tech coverage for the latest information.