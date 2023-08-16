Linus Media Group Halts Video Production for Workflow Improvements

Linus Tech Tips announced that it is pausing all video production to focus on implementing long-term workflow changes. The decision comes after Gamers Nexus raised concerns about working conditions and accuracy of product testing and benchmarking data.

In addition to external criticism, former employees of Linus Tech Tips have come forward with allegations of sexism and bullying within the company. However, these allegations were not addressed in the video.

Co-owner and CFO, Yvonne Ho, stated that all YouTube video production will be put on pause as the team works on improving the company’s workflow. She emphasized that Linus Media Group is no longer fighting for survival, indicating that daily videos will no longer be released, a departure from the company’s 12-year history.

Ho acknowledged that Linus made a judgment error in retesting a product he deemed impractical and expressed her disagreement with his decision. The video also features senior staff members of Linus Media Group outlining plans for positive changes. They committed to publishing testing documents that will undergo peer review with the community.

Sebastian, in reference to his initial response to the Gamers Nexus video, described his own apology as “lame” and admitted to making an unnecessary blunder. He expressed the intention to consult with the executive team for crisis communications in the future.

Newly appointed CEO, Terren Tong, reiterated the company’s commitment to improvement and acknowledged the need for humility when mistakes are made. Tong expressed gratitude to the community for holding them accountable.

It’s worth noting that the video was likely produced before ex-employee Madison Reeve’s complaints became public, and the company has yet to respond to those allegations.