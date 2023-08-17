Linus Tech Tips Halts Video Production to Address Ethical Concerns

Linus Tech Tips, a popular YouTube channel, has temporarily paused video production in order to improve internal workflows and processes. This decision comes after Gamers Nexus released a video highlighting concerns with Linus Tech Tips’ reporting.

Following significant backlash from the community and Gamers Nexus, Linus Tech Tips published a 20-minute apology video on August 16. The original video had unintentionally leaked information about the Billet Labs monoblock water cooler and had been monetized with various links to the store and affiliate links in the description. However, these have since been removed and the video has been demonetized.

Linus Media Group CEO Terren Tong stated that they turned off AdSense monetization for the video in response to feedback from the community and their internal team. Tong reassured the community that although changes are being made to improve workflows and processes, the fun and entertaining aspects of their content will remain.

This pause in video production is unprecedented for Linus Tech Tips, which has maintained a daily video release schedule for over a decade. Tong emphasized that the company is taking the community’s feedback seriously, and this decision to pause video production showcases their commitment to addressing concerns raised.

In addition to addressing the ethical concerns related to video production, Linus Media Group is also dealing with allegations of harassment, sexism, and bullying made by ex-employee Madison Reeve during her time at LMG.

While the temporary pause in production may result in a loss of ad revenue and sponsored placements, it serves as a demonstration of Linus Tech Tips’ dedication to improving their content and maintaining a positive community experience.