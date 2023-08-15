Linus Sebastian Responds to Criticism from Gamers Nexus

Linus Sebastian, the founder of Linus Media Group, has issued a statement in response to criticism from fellow Tech YouTuber group Gamers Nexus. In a lengthy written statement posted on the LTT forums, Linus addressed the concerns and accusations made against his company and personal investments.

In his response, Linus acknowledged that there were areas where his company had been “sloppy” amid a recent company shakeup. He expressed disappointment in how the situation had unfolded in the public eye and questioned the approach of Gamers Nexus in making the criticisms public without first contacting him privately.

Linus clarified that his team will not be releasing a video response to the matter, as he believes that most of what he has to say has already been communicated privately. He also expressed his disappointment in Gamers Nexus for not going through proper journalistic practices and not reaching out to him for valuable context.

Linus admitted that his team is going through growing pains and acknowledged that there is work to be done on internal processes and communication. They are actively working on improving their processes and implementing checks and balances to ensure accuracy.

He also expressed his sadness at how quickly people reacted and raised “pitchforks” over the situation. He emphasized that he and his team are real people who are trying their best, and the negative reactions were disheartening.

Overall, Linus addressed the criticisms and expressed his commitment to improve his company’s processes and communication. He emphasized that they are working hard and urged people to look for the improvements they are making.