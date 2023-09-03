Cult of The Lamb Gets Limited Edition Gaming Controllers

Massive Monster’s popular game, Cult of The Lamb, continues to receive support with patches and content updates. A major update is even planned for later this year. However, a recent announcement has excited fans even more – officially licensed Cult of The Lamb gaming controllers are now available.

The limited edition controllers can be purchased on the official website and at PAX West, making them a must-have for dedicated fans of the game. Available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo consoles, including the Pro Controller and Joy-Con controllers, these accessories will enhance the gaming experience for players.

With only 125 units available for each controller, time is of the essence to secure one. Once they are sold out, there won’t be any restocks. The designer of the controllers shared this exciting news on Twitter, generating more anticipation among fans.

Cult of The Lamb’s unique gameplay and captivating storyline have attracted a devoted following since its release last year. The game allows players to take on the role of a newborn lamb who is worshipped as a deity by a group of cultists. As the player’s power grows, they can lead their followers in expanding the cult and defending against various threats.

The introduction of these limited edition gaming controllers adds an extra layer of excitement for fans of Cult of The Lamb, providing them with a tangible connection to the game. Whether playing on PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo consoles, these controllers will undoubtedly enhance the immersive experience of guiding a cult of loyal followers in the virtual world.

