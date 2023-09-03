CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

3 Shows to Watch If You Loved Netflix’s Ragnarok

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 3, 2023
3 Shows to Watch If You Loved Netflix’s Ragnarok

The third season of Netflix’s popular Norwegian fantasy series, Ragnarok, has come to an end, leaving fans craving more mythological adventures. If you enjoyed Ragnarok and are in search of similar shows, here are three recommendations to satisfy your fantasy fix.

1. The Almighty Johnsons (2011-2013)

The Almighty Johnsons is a New Zealand-based series that predates Ragnarok by nine years. It follows the story of Axl Johnson, a young man living in a small town who discovers that he is the reincarnation of Odin, the Norse god. Axl’s mission is to locate the reincarnation of Odin’s wife, Frigg, and restore his family’s powers. Along the way, he encounters rival goddesses and a reincarnated Loki. Watch The Almighty Johnsons on Peacock and Amazon Freevee.

2. Carnivàle (2003-2005)

HBO’s Carnivàle takes viewers back to the Great Depression, where the battle between mystical forces of good and evil unfolds. The story revolves around Ben Hawkins, a young man who joins a traveling carnival and discovers his destiny as the avatar of unknown powers. On the other side, there’s Brother Justin Crowe, a preacher whose faith is tested by tragic events. Despite their differences, their destinies are intricately intertwined. Watch Carnivàle on Max.

3. The Magicians (2015-2020)

The Magicians, based on Lev Grossman’s novel, tells the story of Quentin Coldwater, a graduate student who finds out that magic is real and is invited to Brakebills University for Magical Pedagogy. Alongside Quentin is his friend Julia Wicker, who is also magically gifted but rejected by Brakebills. Their paths diverge, but the magical world of Fillory eventually brings them together, with the fate of their world hanging in the balance. Watch The Magicians on Netflix.

If you loved watching Ragnarok and are craving more mythological adventures, these three shows will surely captivate you with their unique storylines and mystical elements.

Sources:
– The Almighty Johnsons: Peacock and Amazon Freevee
– Carnivàle: Max
– The Magicians: Netflix

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

The Rise of YouTube Shorts and its Impact on YouTube’s Ad Business

Sep 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Melbourne Water Uses IoT Sensors and Data Analytics to Predict Recycled Water Quality

Sep 4, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Upgrade Your Audio Experience with the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro

Sep 4, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

Technology

The Rise of YouTube Shorts and its Impact on YouTube’s Ad Business

Sep 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Melbourne Water Uses IoT Sensors and Data Analytics to Predict Recycled Water Quality

Sep 4, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Indoor Location: The Unseen Game Changer in Global Business Strategy

Sep 4, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Upgrade Your Audio Experience with the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro

Sep 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments