3 Shows to Watch If You Loved Netflix’s Ragnarok

The third season of Netflix’s popular Norwegian fantasy series, Ragnarok, has come to an end, leaving fans craving more mythological adventures. If you enjoyed Ragnarok and are in search of similar shows, here are three recommendations to satisfy your fantasy fix.

1. The Almighty Johnsons (2011-2013)

The Almighty Johnsons is a New Zealand-based series that predates Ragnarok by nine years. It follows the story of Axl Johnson, a young man living in a small town who discovers that he is the reincarnation of Odin, the Norse god. Axl’s mission is to locate the reincarnation of Odin’s wife, Frigg, and restore his family’s powers. Along the way, he encounters rival goddesses and a reincarnated Loki. Watch The Almighty Johnsons on Peacock and Amazon Freevee.

2. Carnivàle (2003-2005)

HBO’s Carnivàle takes viewers back to the Great Depression, where the battle between mystical forces of good and evil unfolds. The story revolves around Ben Hawkins, a young man who joins a traveling carnival and discovers his destiny as the avatar of unknown powers. On the other side, there’s Brother Justin Crowe, a preacher whose faith is tested by tragic events. Despite their differences, their destinies are intricately intertwined. Watch Carnivàle on Max.

3. The Magicians (2015-2020)

The Magicians, based on Lev Grossman’s novel, tells the story of Quentin Coldwater, a graduate student who finds out that magic is real and is invited to Brakebills University for Magical Pedagogy. Alongside Quentin is his friend Julia Wicker, who is also magically gifted but rejected by Brakebills. Their paths diverge, but the magical world of Fillory eventually brings them together, with the fate of their world hanging in the balance. Watch The Magicians on Netflix.

If you loved watching Ragnarok and are craving more mythological adventures, these three shows will surely captivate you with their unique storylines and mystical elements.

