Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Special Trial Version Included with Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have announced that a “Special Trial Version” of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will be included as bonus content with the purchase of Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name.

According to Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio director, Masayoshi Yokoyama, the special trial version of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will unlock additional content, including scenes not included in the main game, after completing Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on November 9, 2023. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is scheduled to release on the same platforms in early 2024.