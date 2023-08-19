SEGA Reveals Gameplay Overview for Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

SEGA has unveiled a gameplay overview for the upcoming game Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. The game is set to release on Xbox One, Series X, and Series S on November 9th, 2023.

From the gameplay footage, it is evident that RGG Studio has once again delivered a fantastic addition to the series. The Man Who Erased His Name promises to provide an exciting gaming experience, and fans can expect to have a blast with it later this year.

Apart from the gameplay overview, SEGA surprised fans with an announcement regarding Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. The special trial version of Infinite Wealth will be included in The Man Who Erased His Name. Although not much has been disclosed about Infinite Wealth, players will have the opportunity to get a taste of what the 2024 experience has in store through this year’s release.

The story of The Man Who Erased His Name revolves around Kazuma Kiryu, a legendary yakuza who faked his own death to protect his family. However, he is forced out of hiding by an unknown individual. Operating under the code name “Joryu,” Kiryu embarks on an action-packed narrative that features intense combat and takes place in vibrant locations filled with intriguing characters and exciting activities.

If you’re impressed by what you’ve seen so far, let us know in the comments. Have you already pre-ordered the game, or are you planning to get it? Share your thoughts below.