Possible Securities Violations and Breaches of Fiduciary Duties Under Investigation

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 3, 2023
The law firm Lifshitz Law PLLC has announced investigations into several companies regarding possible violations of securities laws and breaches of fiduciary duties. These investigations are in response to allegations of false and misleading statements as well as failures to disclose important information.

One of the companies being investigated is Applied Digital Corp (NASDAQ: APLD). The investigation looks into allegations that the company overstated the profitability of its datacenter hosting business and its ability to transition into a low-cost AI Cloud services provider. It is also alleged that Applied Digital’s Board of Directors was not independent as required by NASDAQ listing rules, and that the company failed to maintain proper corporate governance standards.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) is also under investigation. The allegations against the company include inadequate disclosure controls and procedures, improper accounting for customer acquisition costs, and the use of accounting maneuvers that presented an inaccurate picture of the company’s performance.

Comerica Inc. (NYSE: CMA) is facing allegations of failure to provide meaningful oversight over vendors in its Direct Express program, which provides federal benefits on debit cards to millions of Americans without bank accounts. It is alleged that Comerica was in violation of the Federal Contract and failed to comply with Regulation E due to inadequate fraud prevention.

If you are an investor in any of these companies and would like more information about the investigations, you can contact Lifshitz Law PLLC. It is important to note that the investigations are ongoing and no conclusions have been reached at this time.

Source: Lifshitz Law PLLC

