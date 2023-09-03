Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations into Possible Securities Laws Violations and Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

Lifshitz Law PLLC has launched investigations into three companies – Applied Digital Corp. (APLD), Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR), and Comerica Inc. (CMA) – for possible violations of securities laws and breaches of fiduciary duties.

In the case of Applied Digital Corp., the investigation focuses on allegations that the company made false and misleading statements, including overstating the profitability of its datacenter hosting business and its ability to transition into a low-cost AI Cloud services provider. It is further alleged that Applied Digital’s Board of Directors was not independent as per NASDAQ listing rules, and that the company failed to maintain proper corporate governance standards. The investigation aims to determine if the company’s public statements were materially false and misleading and the potential financial and reputational harm that may result.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. is being investigated for potential violations related to inadequate disclosure controls and procedures, internal control over financial reporting, and improper accounting for customer acquisition costs. The investigation seeks to determine if Shift4 will be required to restate its previously issued financial statements and if the company employed accounting maneuvers to present an inaccurate view of its performance, business quality, and earnings power.

Comerica Inc. is under investigation for allegations that it failed to provide adequate oversight over vendors involved in the day-to-day operations of the Direct Express program, a system that provides federal benefits on debit cards to millions of Americans without bank accounts. It is further alleged that Comerica was aware of potential violations related to fraud prevention and compliance with the Federal Contract but failed to disclose them. The investigation is intended to ascertain if the company’s statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading.

