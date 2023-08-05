Overwatch 2: Lifeweaver Receives Major Buffs in Season 6 Invasion Patch

Ever since its release, Lifeweaver has been a controversial hero in Overwatch due to its awkward kit and lackluster damage output. Even top streamers like Dafran had abandoned playing Lifeweaver, calling it “dogsh*t.” However, the hero has been slowly improved with changes in Season 5, and now the Overwatch 2 team is introducing even more buffs in the upcoming Season 6 Invasion patch.

Game Director Aaron Keller stated that Lifeweaver is currently in a much better position than its initial launch, but the team wants to make the hero even more powerful. In the patch, Lifeweaver’s Tree of Life ability will be revamped to have a greater impact on the game. The ability will now convert some of the ultimate’s healing into overhealth for allies, providing a maximum of 100 additional health per player. This change is similar to Brigitte’s Rally ability and will make Tree of Life a valuable tool for defending and holding objectives.

Additionally, Lifeweaver will receive added survivability by converting some of its health into shields. The amount of healing from the Rejuvenating Dash ability will also be increased. These changes aim to make Lifeweaver more effective and durable in battle.

These buffs come at a crucial time as the Flashpoint game mode will be introduced in Season 6. Lifeweaver’s improved Tree of Life ability could prove to be very useful in team fights over the five points in this new mode.

Overall, the Overwatch 2 team has learned from Lifeweaver’s release and aims to make the new support hero, as well as existing heroes, impactful from the start. It will be exciting to see how these changes play out and how Lifeweaver fares alongside the new additions.