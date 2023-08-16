CityLife

The Power of AI Models

LifeMiles Ends Manual Bookings and Email Support

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 16, 2023
LifeMiles has recently made changes to its booking and customer support methods. The option for manual bookings has been discontinued, meaning that customers can no longer make reservations through email. This change was reported by a reader named Charles, who informed us that the [email protected] email address is no longer functional.

According to a FlyerTalk thread, the discontinuation of email bookings may have occurred in June or even earlier. As a result, customers now have two options for making bookings: they can either do it online or contact LifeMiles by phone. However, it should be noted that calling customer support can also be a lengthy process, with wait times of up to 7.5 hours reported.

Manual bookings were once an alternative for customers who were willing to invest the time and effort into the process. Although it required patience and tolerating the risk of missing out on award availability, it could often lead to significant savings on miles, especially for those making bookings for multiple travelers.

These changes mean that customers will now have to rely on online bookings or phone calls to make their reservations. While these methods may still be time-consuming, they are currently the only ways to secure LifeMiles award flights.

