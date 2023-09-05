Apple to Switch from Lightning to USB-C with iPhone 15 Release

Apple is set to make a major change with the release of the iPhone 15 next week, as the company transitions from its proprietary Lightning connectors to USB-C for charging and data transfers. This move comes as a result of a mandate by the European Union, which requires all manufacturers to adopt a common charging connection by 2024. The EU rule, implemented in 2022, applies to a range of devices including mobile phones, tablets, headphones, and digital cameras.

The Lightning connection, which was first introduced by Apple in 2012, will be replaced by USB-C in the upcoming iPhone 15. While some users may initially be frustrated with the need to purchase new cords and accessories, many experts believe that the switch will ultimately benefit users. USB-C is already the standard charger for non-Apple devices, offering faster data transfer and greater flexibility in the ecosystem.

Apple had previously opposed the change, arguing that it would contribute to environmental harm by creating billions of obsolete cables that would end up in landfills. However, they were not successful in their fight against the EU mandate.

The announcement of the switch to USB-C is expected to be made alongside other updates for the iPhone on September 12. This change reflects the ongoing push for standardization in the tech industry, making it easier for consumers to use various devices interchangeably. Overall, while there may be some initial inconvenience, the adoption of USB-C as a common charging connection is likely to streamline the user experience across different devices.

Source: Lifewire, Apple to Ditch Lightning Connectors in Future iPhones, Adopt USB-C Instead