Galion City Schools Utilize State-of-the-Art Field Marking Robot

Galion City Schools is embracing advanced technology with the recent purchase of a GPS field marking robot. The Galion Booster Club fully funded this cutting-edge tool, which aims to improve efficiency and cost-effectiveness in painting lines on athletic fields.

According to Brian Owens, the director of operations at Galion City Schools, the GPS Field Marking Robot is a game-changer for the district. This robot incorporates advanced GPS technology to measure and map fields, enabling it to apply line markings seven times faster than traditional methods. This significant speed increase saves valuable time and reduces labor costs, potentially resulting in savings of up to 75%.

One of the key features of this state-of-the-art robot is its intelligent, low-pressure paint pump. This innovation cuts paint consumption in half, leading to a reduction in the amount and expense of paint needed for the fields. The maintenance team plans to use the robot on various fields, including the varsity football and soccer game fields, as well as the band, soccer, and football practice fields.

The implementation of this technology will not only improve operational efficiency but also contribute to the overall maintenance of Galion City Schools’ athletic facilities. The district is grateful to the Galion Booster Club for their generous support in making this project possible.

Source: Galion City Schools

GOAL Digital Academy Provides Enrichment Activities for Students

GOAL Digital Academy has successfully bridged the gap between school years and provided students with opportunities for personal growth and exploration through its summer enrichment activities. These programs have allowed students to discover new interests, cultivate talents, and engage in hands-on experiences.

Throughout the summer, GOAL offered a diverse range of programming, from credit recovery options to book clubs and enrichment activities. An impressive number of students participated in the Credit Recovery program, completing lessons, full courses, and diagnostics to earn credits or be promoted to the next grade level. Over 100 students took part in this extension of coursework, achieving outstanding results.

The Fine Arts program offered students the chance to explore their creative sides through painting, theater costume creation, and performing arts. GOAL Digital Academy also provided online clubs like Dungeons and Dragons and a fishing club, which fostered values such as partnership, decision-making, and leadership.

To further support students’ growth and inclusivity, GOAL launched an introductory American Sign Language program, providing an opportunity for students to learn a new language and enhance their communication skills.

For more information about GOAL Digital Academy and its upcoming programs, visit goaldigital.org.

Source: GOAL Digital Academy

Ashland University President Recognized as Notable Latino Leader

Carlos Campo, the president of Ashland University and Ashland Theological Seminary, has received recognition as one of Crain’s 45 Notable Latino Leaders. This prestigious acknowledgment, announced by Crain’s Cleveland Business, highlights individuals who contribute to fostering understanding of Hispanic and Latino culture and issues while making significant contributions in their field and community.

To earn this distinction, honorees must be based in northeast Ohio, self-identify as Hispanic or Latino, hold a senior-level position, demonstrate accomplishments in their field, advance equality in the workplace and community, and actively engage in philanthropic activities.

Campo, who has actively worked to support the Hispanic and Latino community, will be leaving Ashland University in 2024. Throughout his tenure, he has been committed to fostering inclusivity and providing opportunities for Hispanic and Latino students. He has welcomed Cuban journalist Yoe Suárez for a residency on campus and supported college scholarships through Esperanza in Cleveland. Additionally, Campo serves as a mentor for Hispanic students through the American Mentors initiative and advocates for immigration reform as a member of the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration.

Campo’s recognition as a Notable Latino Leader further showcases his dedication to educational issues within the Hispanic community and his contribution to promoting equality and understanding.

Source: Mansfield News Journal