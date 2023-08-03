LG Signature OLED M TV: A Wireless Entertainment Experience

The highly anticipated LG Signature OLED M TV, featuring a stunning 97-inch display and a virtually wireless design, has finally received a price and release date for the UK market. Offering a unique entertainment experience, the TV is equipped with a “Zero Connect Box,” which eliminates the need for multiple wires by allowing devices to be connected wirelessly to the TV. This box enables seamless streaming of content at a resolution of up to 4K 120Hz, with the exception of the power cord.

The LG Signature OLED M TV, also known as the model 97M3, will be available in the UK starting from September, priced at £27,999.99. Additionally, two other sizes will be released alongside it: the 83-inch OLED evo priced at £7,999.99, and the 77-inch OLED evo priced at £5,999.99. These models also feature the “Zero Connect technology” for a wire-free viewing experience.

Although the TV is currently available in South Korea for 45,800,000 won (approximately $35,168), its pricing and availability in the United States has yet to be announced. However, according to LG’s press release, the 97-inch Signature OLED M TV will be launched in North America and Europe later this year.

The LG Signature OLED M TV boasts impressive features such as Dolby Atmos audio, Dolby Vision HDR, and G-Sync support for variable refresh rates when paired with Nvidia hardware. The Zero Connect Box includes three HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB-A ports, Ethernet, and optical audio connections.

It is important to note that LG’s proprietary AV transmission technology promises speeds three times faster than Wi-Fi 6E. However, the latency of this wireless solution remains a point of interest, particularly for gaming enthusiasts. OLED TVs are known for their fast pixel response times, making them popular among gamers, but achieving minimal input lag wirelessly may prove challenging.

Immerse yourself in a pristine and clutter-free entertainment experience with the LG Signature OLED M TV. With its wireless connectivity and advanced features, this TV sets the stage for a new level of home entertainment.