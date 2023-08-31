A Closer Look at LG’s StanbyME Go Suitcase TV

LG’s StanbyME Go is a unique 27-inch suitcase TV that has recently been announced for the US market. Priced at $999.99, this portable TV is now on display at the IFA 2023 exhibition in Berlin. We had the opportunity to explore the demo model being showcased at the event and examine its features.

One of the standout features of the StanbyME Go is its articulating design. The TV can be easily swiveled from portrait to landscape mode and can be set at different viewing angles, ranging from straight upwards to straight forwards. The stand mechanism is sturdy and requires both hands to move it around.

On the back of the TV, there is a single HDMI port and a USB input, along with a power socket for the built-in battery. LG claims that the battery provides approximately three hours of usage. Additionally, the suitcase includes a small cubby where the TV’s remote can be stored when the screen is packed away.

The StanbyME Go weighs about 30lbs and features a 1080p LCD panel. While the display is not as impressive as LG’s high-end 4K OLED TVs, it still offers a decent viewing experience.

Interested buyers can currently preorder the StanbyME Go on LG’s US website, with an estimated shipping date of October 16th.

Sources:

– Jon Porter, The Verge