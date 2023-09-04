LG Introduces the StanByME Go: A Portable 27-Inch Display

LG has unveiled its latest innovation, the StanByME Go, a portable 27-inch display that combines the functionality of a briefcase and a TV. The device, which is an evolution of the previous StanByME shown at CES earlier this year, features a built-in battery and a powerful four-channel speaker system.

Designed for gaming, movie-watching, and other entertainment purposes, the StanByME Go runs on LG’s proprietary WebOS software, allowing it to receive content from both iOS and Android devices. The display can be configured in multiple ways, including laying flat like a tablet, or aligning it horizontally or vertically with the attached arm supporting different heights and angles.

While the promotional material for the StanByME Go suggests it is ideal for outdoor activities like camping, it may be better suited for business travelers or esports players who need a portable screen for work or practice. However, the device’s three-hour battery life and weight of nearly 14kg may limit its portability.

Currently available in the US, the StanByME Go is set to launch in various European countries in the coming months. LG has not yet confirmed its availability in Australia.

In addition to the StanByME Go, LG has also introduced a range of other innovative products, including a washer-dryer combo, energy-efficient appliances, and accessibility initiatives.

Source: The Verge, GadgetGuy Dictionary definitions:

– **WebOS software**: An operating system developed by LG for use in its smart TVs and other devices. It offers a user-friendly interface and supports a wide range of apps and content.

– **Esports**: Competitive video gaming, often organized in tournaments and leagues with professional players.