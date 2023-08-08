LG’s New M-Series Wireless OLED TVs: Pricing and Features

Digital Trends has acquired suggested pricing information for LG’s latest M-Series wireless OLED TVs. These TVs, known as the M3 OLED model, come in three sizes ranging from 77 to 97 inches. While the exact availability dates are yet to be confirmed, LG has stated that orders are expected to open in late August 2023.

The M-Series is a wireless version of LG’s popular gallery series G3 OLED TV. It comes with a premium price tag ranging from $500 to $1500 more than the G3, depending on the screen size. Here is the pricing breakdown for the M3 OLED TVs:

– LG 77-inch M3: $5,000

– LG 83-inch M3: $8,000

– LG 97-inch M3: $30,000

Although the prices may seem high, it’s important to note that the Gallery Series G3 OLED TVs are already expensive. The 77-inch G3 OLED, for example, has an MSRP of $4,500. Real-world prices usually come in lower than the manufacturer’s suggested price, but the final cost will still be elevated.

LG’s M-Series features a new “Zero Connect” box, which allows up to three devices to be connected via HDMI. The Zero Connect box processes the video signal using LG’s a9 Gen 6 AI processor and wirelessly delivers the processed picture signal to the TV panel. This simplifies installation as the TV panel only needs to be plugged into a power outlet.

The Zero Connect box has a claimed range of 30 feet but requires line-of-sight for optimal performance. Placing the box in a cabinet or on the other side of a wall may decrease the range and potentially interrupt the video signal. The M-Series uses the 60 GHz frequency band to minimize interference from other devices in the home.

It’s worth noting that only the 77-inch model comes with LG’s new MLA technology, which provides higher brightness compared to other OLED TVs. The larger screen sizes generate more light, reducing the need for an ultra-bright screen.

LG will be sending an M-Series OLED TV for a full evaluation and review, which will be published soon. Meanwhile, you can read an article on Digital Trends discussing why wireless TVs are the future.