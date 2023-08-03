LG Introduces Wireless OLED TVs with a Global Release

LG showcased an impressive 97-inch wireless OLED TV at CES 2023. The LG Signature OLED M only requires a power cable when mounted on a wall, as it wirelessly receives video, audio, and network connectivity from a central black cube that acts as the TV’s brain. This innovative TV technology now has a price and is set to be released globally, starting with the U.K. in September for £28,000 ($35,400).

In addition to the 97-inch model, LG will also be introducing two smaller versions based on OLED evo panels. An 83-inch model will be available for £8,000 ($10,000) and a 77-inch version for £6,000 ($7,600). These wireless TVs are expected to make their way to other parts of Europe and the U.S. later this year, according to LG.

The LG Signature OLED M simplifies the installation process by eliminating the need for running cables inside walls. This provides more flexibility in placing accessory devices such as Blu-ray players, cable boxes, AV receivers, and streaming media players anywhere in the room.

The OLED M’s Zero Connect Box, which can be placed up to 10 meters (32 feet) away from the screen, connects to these devices and streams their inputs and outputs over a proprietary high-frequency wireless link. LG claims that this wireless link is up to three times faster than Wi-Fi 6E and supports real-time 4K 120Hz video and audio transmission, including HDR formats like Dolby Vision and multichannel audio like Dolby Atmos.

However, there is a caveat to this wireless setup. To ensure optimal distance between the Zero Connect Box and the OLED M’s screen, the box must be placed facing the screen for a clear line-of-sight. The exact details of this requirement will be confirmed once the Signature OLED M is mounted in the new studio.

Overall, LG’s wireless OLED TVs provide a unique and convenient solution for wall-mounted displays, offering high-quality video and audio transmission without the need for extensive cable connections.