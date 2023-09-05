The LG StandbyME Go: A Portable Entertainment Centre in a Briefcase

The LG StandbyME Go is a concept TV that offers a unique and portable entertainment experience. This 27-inch LED touchscreen TV is housed in a sturdy suitcase, making it the ideal travel companion for on-the-go entertainment.

Conceptual lifestyle TVs have been injecting creativity into the consumer technology market in recent years. LG’s previous offering, The StandbyME, featured a 27-inch TV mounted on a long, narrow base that could be rolled around on wheels and displayed in landscape or portrait mode. The newest addition to LG’s lineup is a play on this design, with the TV integrated into a silver briefcase.

The LG StandbyME Go is currently available in the US for $999.99, and it is expected to arrive in Australia soon. One of its standout features is the 27-inch screen, which is a generous size for a portable product.

The TV seamlessly pops out of the suitcase, allowing users to adjust the orientation and tilt to their preference. It can be used in landscape, portrait, or even table mode, transforming the briefcase TV into a gaming center. The TV also boasts a 20-watt built-in speaker that adjusts audio output based on the TV’s orientation.

Additional features of the LG StandbyME Go include Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, LG’s webOS software, compatibility with Airplay, and voice control. The suitcase itself comes with storage compartments and a built-in battery that provides up to three hours of viewing time.

The LG StandbyME Go offers the convenience of a portable entertainment center without compromising on screen size. Its innovative design and versatile functionality make it a compelling option for those who want entertainment on the go.

Sources:

– [Source Name]

– [Source Name]