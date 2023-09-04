Top Microwave Ovens with Up to 47% Discount on Flipkart

Looking to upgrade your kitchen appliances? Flipkart is currently offering great discounts on a range of microwave ovens from top brands. Here are the top five microwave ovens available with discounts of up to 47%:

1. Godrej 19 L Convection Microwave Oven: Originally priced at Rs. 15,000, this Godrej microwave is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 7,890. It comes with features like a digital display, child lock, 125 Instacook recipes, LED display, stainless steel cavity, and a multi-distribution system.

2. Morphy Richards 25 L Convection Microwave Oven: With a 36% initial discount, the price of this Morphy Richards microwave has dropped from Rs. 15,495 to Rs. 9,799. It offers features such as a deodorizer, cooling system, three-way heating system, and preset functions for easy and efficient cooking.

3. Samsung 28 L Convection Microwave Oven: Flipkart is offering a 29% discount on this Samsung microwave, which brings its price down to Rs. 14,790 from Rs. 20,990. It comes with an auto cook menu and provides a variety of preprogrammed Indian recipes.

4. LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven: This LG microwave is available at a discounted price of Rs. 15,690 from its original price of Rs. 22,099. It offers innovative features like a diet fry feature for cooking with minimal oil, making cooking a breeze.

5. Panasonic 23 L Convection Microwave Oven: With a 29% discount, the price of this Panasonic microwave has dropped from Rs. 14,590 to Rs. 10,290. It features five power levels for improved temperature control, turbo defrost technology, and a child lock system for safety.

These microwave ovens offer a range of features to make your cooking experience more convenient and efficient. Don’t miss out on these great discounts on Flipkart!

Definitions:

1. Convection Microwave Oven: A type of microwave oven that combines microwave technology with convection heating for faster and more even cooking.

2. Instacook Recipes: Pre-programmed cooking settings in the microwave oven for quick and easy cooking.

3. Auto Cook Menu: A menu of pre-set cooking options available in a microwave oven for different types of dishes.

4. Diet Fry Feature: A feature in a microwave oven that allows you to cook dishes with minimal oil for a healthier cooking option.

Sources: Flipkart