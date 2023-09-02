LG Smart TV Users Can Enjoy Three Months Free of Apple TV+

LG Smart TV users around the world are in for a treat as they will now have the opportunity to enjoy three months free of Apple TV+. This offer allows users to access a wide selection of Apple Originals, hit Shows, groundbreaking documentaries, and feature films.

To take advantage of this offer, all you need is an eligible LG Smart TV. With this, you can enjoy popular shows like the Emmy Award-winning “Ted Lasso,” the star-studded spy thriller “Argylle,” and the upcoming third season of the Emmy-winning drama series “The Morning Show.”

The free offer is available on LG 4K and 8K Smart TV models from 2018 to 2023. Users can access the offer through the Apple TV app, starting from August 31 to November 12. However, please note that the offer is valid only for new subscribers to Apple TV+. Once the three-month period is over, the plan will auto-renew at the region’s price per month unless cancelled.

In a press release, LG stated that they are committed to delivering the best viewing experience to their users. With a vast library of content, cutting-edge picture quality, and immersive audio, LG Smart TVs offer an intuitive and easy-to-use platform through webOS.

For LG Smart TV users, this limited-time free offer for Apple TV+ is available in 81 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Germany, Japan, and many more.

Take advantage of this exciting opportunity to enjoy a wide range of Apple TV+ content for free on your LG Smart TV. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the best in entertainment!

Sources: LG, Apple TV+

Definitions:

– Apple TV+: A streaming service that offers a variety of shows, movies, and documentaries produced by Apple Inc.

– LG Smart TV: A television that is equipped with webOS, an operating system developed by LG Electronics for smart television sets.