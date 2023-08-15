CityLife

Introducing the LG StanbyME Go: A Portable 27-Inch TV

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 15, 2023
LG is set to release the StanbyME Go, a unique and portable 27-inch TV, in the United States this month. Priced at $999.99, this LCD TV is housed in a large suitcase and comes with a built-in battery and 20-watt speakers. The StanbyME Go is designed to be a portable entertainment solution for picnics, family vacations, and outdoor activities, with a battery life of up to three hours.

The TV’s display can be swiveled, tilted, and rotated in both landscape and portrait orientations. It also features touchscreen capabilities, allowing for optimized gaming experiences. Powered by LG’s webOS software, the StanbyME Go offers a range of streaming apps and can be controlled via the touchscreen, a remote control (included in the suitcase), or through voice commands.

In addition, the StanbyME Go supports AirPlay, screen mirroring for iOS and Android devices, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi connectivity. It also claims to offer Dolby Vision and virtualized Dolby Atmos audio through its four built-in speakers. LG mentions an outdoor picture mode to enhance visibility in sunlight, but this may consume more battery power.

Although LG’s OLED TVs are generally recommended for their superior picture quality, the StanbyME Go offers a unique and unconventional portable TV experience. It will be available exclusively on LG’s website, with orders shipping at the end of August. Customers who preorder will receive the Xboom 360 Bluetooth speaker, valued at $249, as a bonus.

