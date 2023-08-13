LG G3 OLED TV (2023): The Best Picture Quality Money Can Buy

The LG G3 OLED TV is the highest-performance television on the market, offering the best picture quality ever tested. This TV combines the perfect contrast and black level of OLED with a brighter and more impactful image compared to other OLED TVs, including its competitor, the Samsung S95C.

The LG G3 utilizes an innovative display technology called “MLA,” which stands for micro-lens array. Billions of tiny lenses inside the OLED panel help focus light, reduce scatter, and improve efficiency, resulting in an even better image quality. No other TV currently has this technology.

Available in various screen sizes, the G3 series sits at the top of LG’s 2023 OLED TV lineup. It offers superior brightness and a sleek “Gallery” wall-friendly design. The larger 83-inch model lacks the MLA technology and is not as bright as the rest of the series.

Designed for wall-mounting, the G3 TV includes a special bracket that allows it to hang close to the wall with minimal gap. However, a tabletop stand is not included and must be purchased separately.

In terms of the remote, LG’s remote for the G3 remains unchanged from previous models. Some users may find it complex and prefer the simpler layouts of other brands’ remotes.

The LG G3 comes with a redesigned menu system that is less cluttered than previous versions. However, a significant portion of the screen is devoted to promotional content, which may not appeal to all users. The menu includes a row of “cards” that provide quick access to different features such as input, games, music, and more.

Overall, the LG G3 OLED TV is an exceptional choice for those seeking the best picture quality available. While it comes at a higher price point, it offers unparalleled performance and the latest display technology.