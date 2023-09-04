LG Display Expands OLED Panel Offerings with New Sizes

LG Display has announced their plans to introduce new panel sizes to their OLED lineup. The company will soon offer 32-, 34-, and 39-inch OLED panels, which are expected to be used in monitors, with the 32-inch size potentially serving as a smaller OLED TV option. These new panel sizes will be significantly smaller than the current 42-inch OLED TVs available from LG, Sony, Panasonic, and Philips.

In addition to these new sizes, LG Display also revealed their intentions to produce 30- and 70-inch transparent OLED panels. This move will provide customers with the option to choose between QD-OLED and WOLED at the 34-inch size range, as Samsung Display already produces a 34-inch QD-OLED panel.

While LG Display has not announced the exact availability date for these new panels, it is expected that they may make their way into products at CES in January.

LG Display already supplies WOLED panels to various companies, including LG Electronics, Acer, Asus, BenQ, Philips, Sony, and Panasonic. These new panel sizes are expected to further expand the options available for these manufacturers and other customers in both commercial and general home environments.

According to Yeo Jun-ho, the managing director of LG Display, these expanded panel offerings are a response to “lifestyle changes” and aim to meet the evolving needs of consumers.

