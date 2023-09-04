The Meta Quest Pro 4: A Potential Competitor to the Apple Vision Pro

The VR/AR landscape was rekindled with the announcement of the Apple Vision Pro at this year’s WWDC. However, the $3,499 price tag left many hesitant. In response, Meta and LG may be teaming up to offer a more affordable mixed reality headset, tentatively named the Meta Quest Pro 4. This collaboration aims to provide a comparable mixed reality experience to Apple’s Vision Pro at a more palatable price point of $2,000.

According to reports from Korean news site Maekyung, the Meta Quest Pro 4 is expected to launch in 2025 and will feature components from LG Display, LG Innotek, and LG Energy Solution. This partnership may result in the adoption of industry-leading Micro LED displays, high-quality camera modules and sensors, and improvements in battery life and power efficiency.

While these hardware advancements may give the Meta Quest Pro 4 an edge over the Vision Pro in terms of battery life and power efficiency, it remains to be seen if Meta can compete with Apple’s dual-chip setup incorporating the powerful M2 and R1 Apple silicon combo. The Vision Pro is poised to be one of the most powerful mixed reality headsets on the market.

Ultimately, Meta and LG’s collaboration has the potential to provide consumers with a premium mixed reality experience at a more accessible price point. However, whether or not the Meta Quest Pro 4 can match the overall performance and power of the Vision Pro is yet to be determined.

Source: Maekyung News