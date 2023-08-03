CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

The LG 27GR95QE-B: A Glimpse into the Future of Gaming Monitors

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 3, 2023
The LG 27GR95QE-B: A Glimpse into the Future of Gaming Monitors

The LG 27GR95QE-B is a 27-inch OLED gaming monitor that offers a tantalizing glimpse into what the future holds for PC gamers. OLED panels are quickly becoming the preferred choice for high-end phones due to their true blacks and vibrant colors, and now they are making their way into gaming monitors.

In the past, gamers had to make tradeoffs when choosing a monitor. They had to sacrifice color accuracy, black levels, refresh rates, and viewing angles to find a screen that met their needs. However, OLED panels have the potential to offer all of these features in one package.

The LG 27GR95QE-B is a step in the right direction. It features a 26.5-inch OLED screen with a 240Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for fast-paced gaming. It also supports Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR at up to a downscaled 4K resolution.

The monitor has a simple USB hub with two USB-A ports and comes with a miniature TV remote for easy control. However, it lacks a USB-C port for single-cable docking.

One of the major concerns with OLED monitors is burn-in. To address this, LG has implemented auto-brightness-limiting anti-burn-in techniques. Initially, these techniques caused some frustration as the screen would dim when displaying bright white objects, but a firmware update resolved this issue and improved the overall user experience.

While the LG 27GR95QE-B is not the only monitor to feature this OLED screen, it offers a compelling option for gamers looking to upgrade. It provides a true OLED experience without the need to make significant changes to the setup.

In conclusion, the LG 27GR95QE-B showcases the potential of OLED gaming monitors. With its impressive features and improved burn-in protection, it offers a glimpse into what gamers can expect from future displays.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

New Study Reveals Benefits of Daily Exercise

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

The Game Informer Show: Reviewing Baldur’s Gate 3 and Previewing Palia

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

World’s Tallest Building: Burj Khalifa

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

News

Unveiling the Power of AI in Benefits Management: A Revolutionary Shift for HR Professionals

Aug 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

The European Space Agency Uses AI to Revolutionize Satellite Navigation

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Research Opportunity in Zoonotic and Emerging Diseases

Aug 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
AI

AI and Chat GPT: The Potential Impact on White-Collar, Higher-Paid Workers

Aug 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments