LexisNexis Risk Solutions Recognized as Leader in Digital Fraud Management by Forrester Research

LexisNexis Risk Solutions has been named a leader in Digital Fraud Management (DFM) by Forrester Research, Inc. The company received the highest scores (5.0) in 13 out of the 20 evaluated criteria. The independent research firm recognized LexisNexis for its strong rule and AI-based risk scoring and behavioral biometrics.

According to the Forrester report, LexisNexis Risk Solutions stands out for its robust user and role management, broad rule-based risk-scoring capabilities, and integration of behavioral biometrics through the acquisition of BehavioSec. The company’s solution focuses on improving customer digital experiences and reducing friction and attrition.

Kimberly Sutherland, vice president of fraud and identity strategy at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, emphasized the company’s commitment to building secure digital interactions for its customers. Sutherland highlighted the wide array of data, attributes, and risk signals that LexisNexis provides across all customer channels and journeys.

The recently launched LexisNexis BehavioSec capability offers customers access to behavioral biometric intelligence technology, enhancing user experience and actively identifying threats to protect customers. The company’s Dynamic Decision Platform, part of the LexisNexis Digital Identity Network, uses digital identity intelligence, machine learning, workflow and orchestration, and case management to enable clients to make accurate and timely risk and trust decisions.

Overall, LexisNexis Risk Solutions’ leadership in the DFM space and its focus on customer experience position the company as a great fit for enterprises already utilizing its identity verification or behavioral biometrics solutions.

To learn more, you can download the full Forrester Wave™: Digital Fraud Management, Q3 2023 report.

Source: LexisNexis Risk Solutions