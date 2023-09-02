Lexar Unveils New Products for Q4 2023 Launch

Lexar, a well-known brand in flash memory solutions, is set to release a range of new products designed to enhance the workflow of photography professionals and PC enthusiasts. The expanded portfolio includes a microSD card, internal SSDs, DRAM, and portable SSDs.

One of the standout products is the Professional GOLD micro SDXC UHS-II card, available in 128GB and 256GB capacities. This high-performance card boasts a Video Speed Class 60 (V60) rating, allowing users to capture, play back, and transfer multimedia files seamlessly, including 4K videos, with read transfer speeds up to 280MB/s. It is also suitable for gaming devices, sports camcorders, tablets, smartphones, and drones.

For PC enthusiasts and hardcore gamers, Lexar introduces the ARES RGB DDR5 Desktop Memory, which offers outstanding performance with peak speeds of 8000MT/s and 8400MT/s. This memory module features RGB Sync technology, enabling gamers to personalize the RGB LED lighting according to their preference. Additionally, its premium aluminum heat spreader ensures optimal heat dissipation, while on-die ECC technology provides real-time data error correction for enhanced data stability and reliability.

Lexar’s Professional NM1090 M.2 Gen 5 NVMe SSD is aimed at gamers, professionals, and creators. With capacities ranging from 1TB to 4TB, this SSD delivers unparalleled performance with read speeds up to 12,000MB/s and write speeds up to 11,000MB/s, thanks to the PCIe Gen 5×4 NVMe 2.0 technology. The integrated Active Heatsink effectively reduces heat, improving performance and power efficiency. Additionally, the latest 12nm controller ensures low power consumption and longer battery life.

The NM790 with Heatsink M.2 NVMe SSD is another exciting addition to Lexar’s lineup. It offers impressive speeds of 7400MB/s read and 6500MB/s write, utilizing PCIe Gen 4 technology and featuring HMB 3.0 and Dynamic SLC Cache. Designed for compatibility with desktop computers, this SSD is also perfect for use with PlayStation®5. Its integrated heatsink keeps temperatures under control, ensuring sustained high-performance.

Furthermore, Lexar introduces a range of portable SSDs suitable for users working with large files on the go. The SL600 portable SSD features a durable aluminum enclosure with a sandblasted finish and offers speeds up to 2000MB/s read/write. The Armor 700 Rugged Portable SSD, with its IP65 rating for water and dust resistance, can withstand a 3-meter drop, making it highly durable. Both models feature Lexar DataShield, advanced security software offering 256-bit AES encryption to keep files safe. Lastly, the SL500 portable SSD boasts speeds of 2000MB/s read and 1800MB/s write, housed in a sleek and compact aluminum design.

With these new products, Lexar continues to cater to the unique needs of photographers, videographers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts of all levels. The company’s commitment to quality, performance, and reliability shines through every product, providing users with the tools they need to excel in their respective fields.

Definitions:

– microSD: A type of removable flash memory card used primarily in mobile devices.

– SSD: Solid-state drive, a type of storage device that uses non-volatile memory to store data.

– DRAM: Dynamic random-access memory, a type of memory used for temporary storage of data.

– PCIe: Peripheral Component Interconnect Express, a high-speed serial computer expansion bus standard.

Source: Lexar