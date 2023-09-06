Utilizing Digital Technologies for Environmental Protection in the Pacific

During a side event at the 31st SPREP Meeting of Officials in Apia, Samoa, the Vanuatu Klaemet Infomesen blong Redy, Adapt mo Protekt (Van-KIRAP) project and the Pacific Regional Invasive Species Management Support Service (PRISMSS) showcased their use of digital technologies to address environmental concerns in the Pacific region.

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of strengthening virtual platforms and accessibility to information and technical support. The Secretariat realized the need to ensure the security of information and the individuals providing it. The Information and Communication Technology Policy serves as a guiding document in this regard.

The Vanuatu Climate Watch App, developed in collaboration with the Vanuatu Meteorological and Geohazards Department (VMGD) and other partners, aims to monitor traditional knowledge indicators in Vanuatu. These indicators, such as turtles, plants, and animals, have been used for centuries to predict weather patterns. The Climate Watch App allows users to make observations on these indicators, providing instant information to the VMGD team. The app is a Citizen Science project, open to everyone, and includes Species Guides for better understanding.

The PRISMSS highlighted the Navigator tool, which helps countries request assistance with invasive species issues from the Secretariat. PRISMSS is a coordinating mechanism that supports invasive species management in the Pacific region, focusing on the protection of biodiversity and ecosystems. The Navigator integrates all invasive species systems into one platform and includes a request form for technical advice, capacity building, and support services.

The use of these digital technologies has proven beneficial. The Climate Watch App addresses challenges faced by the traditional monitoring system, such as cost and limited coverage. The Navigator has received 122 requests, with nine completed, valued at over $800,000 USD.

The 31st SPREP Meeting of Officials, guided by the theme “SPREP@30th Sustainable, transformative and resilient for a Blue Pacific,” brings together Pacific Island Member countries, Metropolitan Members, and partners to discuss strategic issues and approve the 2024-2025 work plan.

Source:

– SPREP (Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environmental Programme) [No URL provided]