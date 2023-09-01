Unity Harnesses Gaming Technology to Revolutionize Healthcare

Video games are often associated with negative health effects, such as poor posture and addictive behavior. However, software development company Unity is working to change this perception by utilizing the power of gaming technology to make healthcare more accessible and empathetic.

Jessica Lindl, the Vice President of Education and Social Impact at Unity, believes in the profound impact that technology can have on the world. Under her leadership, Unity has spearheaded social impact initiatives and focused on empowering creators to build impactful healthcare experiences.

One of the key technologies Unity is leveraging is real-time 3D content, originally developed for video games. This technology is already transforming the healthcare sector by pushing boundaries between the real and virtual worlds. It enables the development of applications that provide unique, empathetic, and supportive experiences to improve various aspects of healthcare.

One example is Embodied Labs, a virtual reality (VR) upskilling app powered by Unity. It allows caregivers to step into the shoes of the person they are caring for, gaining a deeper understanding of their experiences and improving their ability to provide care. Unity technology also powers Augment Therapy, an augmented reality (AR) experience designed to engage patients of all ages in immersive, gamified physical therapy.

Unity is also collaborating with Level Ex to develop state-of-the-art medical video games that train physicians on modern techniques and technologies. Additionally, Unity is working with Cincinnati Children’s Hospital to create a virtual reality-based surgical simulation platform for collaborative planning of complex pediatric heart surgeries.

Digital twin technology is another area Unity sees potential in. Digital twins are dynamic virtual copies of physical assets, processes, or environments. In healthcare, they can be used for realistic training environments and to optimize workflows. However, challenges exist, such as the need for training and education for healthcare professionals and the cost of implementing the necessary hardware and software.

Lindl emphasizes the importance of overcoming resistance to change and providing comprehensive training and support to healthcare professionals for the widespread adoption of mixed reality technologies. In the long run, these technologies have the potential to simplify workflows, personalize patient care, and provide better healthcare for all.

Overall, Unity is leading the charge in using gaming technology to revolutionize healthcare and improve the lives of patients and healthcare professionals alike.

