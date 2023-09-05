Upgrade Your Webcam Setup with These Top Picks in Australia

If you’re looking to improve your video quality or have a desktop computer without a built-in webcam, investing in an external webcam is a simple and effective solution. Whether you’re streaming games, attending Zoom meetings, or simply chatting with friends on Discord, having a high-quality webcam can make all the difference in how you present yourself.

Here are some of the best webcams available in Australia, catering to various budgets:

Logitech C270 HD Webcam

The Logitech C270 is a budget-friendly option that provides good picture quality. With a resolution of 720p at 30fps, it’s ideal for use in Zoom meetings. It features auto light correction and a built-in mono noise-reducing microphone. While it may not have all the fancy features, it gets the job done at a reasonable price of $79.95.

AVerMedia PW313

The AVerMedia PW313 is a versatile webcam that offers solid image quality and can stream at 1080p and 30fps. It comes with two built-in microphones, a 360-degree swivel mount, and a privacy cover. However, it lacks an auto-focus function and may struggle in low-light conditions.

Logitech C922 Pro Stream Webcam

The Logitech C922 Pro Stream webcam is designed with streaming in mind and supports full HD 1080p video at 30fps or 720p at 60fps. It also features two built-in microphones for stereo audio recording. While it has a subpar background removal feature, it is still a reliable choice for new streamers or those looking to upgrade their equipment.

Razer Kiyo

The Razer Kiyo stands out with its built-in lighting ring, which provides a convenient lighting solution for your streams. It can stream at 720p and 60fps or 1080p at 30fps. With 12 brightness settings, you can easily adjust the lighting to your liking. It’s a great option for beginners who want to avoid the hassle of setting up a separate lighting system.

Logitech Brio Webcam

For those seeking the best webcam available, the Logitech Brio is a standout choice. With a 4K native resolution, it offers exceptional video quality. It can stream at 4K, 30fps, 1080p, 60fps, or 720p, 90fps. The Brio also features auto low-light correction, noise-cancelling microphones, and HDR support. While it comes at a higher price of around $300, its professional-level performance justifies the investment.

Razer Kiyo Pro

The Razer Kiyo Pro is an upgraded version of the popular Razer Kiyo webcam. It features a better sensor, improved mounting options, HDR support, and the ability to stream at 1080p and 60fps. While both the Kiyo and Kiyo Pro are excellent options, the Pro version offers superior specifications, making it worth the slightly higher price tag.

Elgato Facecam Pro

For streamers who prioritize top-notch quality, the Elgato Facecam Pro is the ultimate webcam. It captures true 4K video at 60fps and excels in low-light conditions. It also has a wide 90-degree field of view, allowing you to showcase more of your background setup. However, with a price tag of $500, this webcam is best suited for experienced streamers who value uncompromising quality.

Now that you know the best webcams available in Australia, you can enhance your streaming, video conferencing, and content creation experiences with improved video quality and performance.

