The Daily Journal Transitions to Digital News Delivery

The Daily Journal is excited to announce that starting September 2, 2023, we will be shifting our news delivery to primarily digital platforms. While we will still be available in print on Tuesdays through Saturdays, our focus will be on providing fast and cost-effective digital news coverage of local issues.

We appreciate the growing number of loyal subscribers and new readers who are getting their news through our online delivery methods. In this digital age, it is essential for us to adapt to the changing landscape of news consumption. Digital delivery allows us to provide timely and efficient reporting, ensuring that you stay informed about the latest developments in our communities.

Linking your subscription to our website is crucial to continue accessing our news content. Rest assured, the process is simple. Just click on the link at the top of our website to gain unlimited access to everything we publish online every day.

By linking your subscription, you can receive breaking news alerts directly to your computer or have tomorrow’s headlines emailed to you in the evening. These links will take you directly to the stories on our website, ensuring that you never miss an important update.

Our website is updated multiple times a day, providing you with a wealth of content, including games, puzzles, comics, obituaries, news, and statistics. It is designed to be accessible on phones, tablets, and computer screens of all types, allowing you to stay connected wherever you are.

While a digital replica of our print edition will still be available on days when there is a print edition, the majority of our news coverage will be delivered through DailyJournal.net. This transition enables us to distribute stories more quickly and delve deeper into topics, accompanied by a wider selection of photos.

If you need assistance with the transition or have any questions, please visit our Digital Help Center or reach out to our customer care team via email. We are here to support you every step of the way.

The Daily Journal remains committed to bringing you exclusive stories and in-depth investigative reporting that sets us apart from other media outlets. We are grateful to be part of your daily news routine and appreciate your continued support.

Sincerely,

Richard Clark

Publisher

Sources:

The Daily Journal