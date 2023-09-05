The Destruction of the Dollar: A Threat to Privacy and Freedom

In a time when America is already facing numerous challenges, there is another threat looming on the horizon that has the potential to overshadow them all: the destruction of the dollar and the end of privacy as we know it. From homelessness and the ongoing pandemic to economic woes and national security concerns, the American people are already burdened with a multitude of issues. However, Dr. Nomi Prins, a respected economist, warns that the ultimate fear lies in the demise of our currency and the erosion of privacy.

If the United States were to implement a Digital Dollar, replacing physical currency in the form of central bank digital currency (CBDC), it would have far-reaching consequences on our lives. Not only would the Digital Dollar be programmable, allowing the government to manipulate its value at will, but every transaction and action would be traceable and subject to punishment. This level of control and surveillance could be compared to a modern form of slavery, impacting every individual regardless of their background or ethnicity.

It is vital not to be deceived by the potential convenience or perceived equality that a Digital Dollar may offer. The power it grants to the government and big businesses is a significant concern. This is not a conspiracy theory but a genuine threat that has been acknowledged by various governments and influential corporations.

As citizens, it is essential to prepare and be aware of the implications of such a shift in currency. Safeguarding our privacy and fighting for our freedom should be a priority. Remaining informed and engaged in the debate surrounding the Digital Dollar is crucial for the protection of our individual rights and the preservation of our democracy.

– Joe Azzarito, Chico