The Phone Challenge: Treating My Phone as a Tool

Lately, I’ve been playing a game with myself called the Phone Challenge. As someone who spends all day reading and writing on the internet, I was surprised to discover that I was spending four hours a day on my phone, even though I spend most of my time on a laptop.

So, I decided to see how low I could go without sacrificing my social relationships. The goal was to use my phone as little as possible while still making use of its utility. This approach has been quite useful for me, and it made me rethink my relationship with my phone.

The Phone Challenge is about going back to treating my phone as a tool rather than an entertainment device. It made me realize that I often used my phone for no reason at all, whereas in the past, I used it less even when I spent hours talking to my friends.

This game has made me more deliberate with my internet use. I still get to use my laptop as much as I want, which is where I do most of my work. However, my phone use has become more purposeful. I still make phone calls because I prefer them over video calls and they allow me to pace while talking. Talking to friends, family, and sources is an important part of my work and personal life, and these phone calls are unlimited.

I believe I’m not the only one reevaluating my relationship with social media. The internet, in general, feels like it’s losing its value, especially with the rise of walled gardens and the abundance of AI-generated content. Platforms like Twitter, which used to be a place to make internet friends and meaningful connections, are now less appealing to me.

As Web 2.0 comes to an end, I see this as an opportunity to try something new. It’s been a while since I seriously considered my smartphone use, and now is a good time to make changes. The Phone Challenge has allowed me to find a balance between staying connected and using my phone as a tool rather than a distraction.