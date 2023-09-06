The Importance of a Holistic Approach to Digital Twin Implementation

Digital twins have become the buzzword of the decade, with businesses across various industries embracing this technology. However, focusing solely on the technological aspect of digital twin implementation overlooks the crucial role that people, processes, and information play in ensuring the success of this transformational tool.

In a podcast recorded live at Offshore Europe, experts discuss an approach to planning and implementing operational digital twins that takes a holistic perspective. By putting equal emphasis on the human and organizational factors alongside technology, this approach aims to maximize the asset owner’s return on investment.

Successful digital twin implementation requires an integrated approach that addresses the three key elements: people, processes, and information. It is not enough to simply focus on acquiring the latest technology; rather, organizations must cultivate a culture of collaboration and establish effective data management processes.

The “people” aspect involves assembling a multidisciplinary team with expertise in various domains, including engineering, data analytics, and business strategy. This team should work together to define clear objectives, identify the relevant data sources, and ensure that the digital twin aligns with the organization’s overall goals.

In terms of processes, organizations need to establish robust data governance frameworks to capture, clean, and transform the data necessary for the digital twin’s operation. This involves defining standardized data models, ensuring data quality, and establishing clear data ownership and access rights.

Furthermore, organizations must recognize the importance of information architecture in enabling effective digital twin implementation. They need to develop a data strategy that outlines how data will be collected, stored, and analyzed, as well as how insights derived from the digital twin will be communicated and utilized.

While technology plays a central role in digital twin implementation, it is important to remember that it is just one piece of the puzzle. By taking a holistic approach that considers the people, processes, and information aspects, organizations can maximize the benefits of their digital twin investment and drive successful digital transformation.

