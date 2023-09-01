Lenovo’s Legion 9i: A Gaming Laptop with Self-Contained Liquid Cooling System

Lenovo has unveiled its latest addition to the Legion line, the Legion 9i, which is set to be released in October with a starting price of $4,399. The standout feature of this gaming laptop is its self-contained liquid-cooling system, making it the first 16-inch gaming laptop to offer this technology. This cooling system uses water and a pump instead of air cooling, allowing for better heat transfer and potentially higher power capabilities.

While liquid cooling has been attempted in laptops before, it has typically been done externally. Lenovo claims that the Legion 9i can fully cool itself without requiring any external accessories. However, the actual effectiveness of this cooling system remains to be seen. It is worth noting that Lenovo’s Legion cooling is already known for being efficient, with previous models receiving positive reviews for their cooling performance.

In addition to the liquid cooling system, the Legion 9i boasts several other interesting features. The laptop comes with a forged carbon cover, providing a unique pattern for each unit. It also features a 165Hz 16:10 Mini LED display with a 94 percent screen-to-body ratio, offering impressive visuals for gaming.

Internally, the Legion 9i is powered by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, the most powerful mobile GPU currently available. It also offers up to 64GB of memory and 2TB of storage. However, the choice of processor, the 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX, has raised some mixed feelings. While it is a powerful processor, AMD’s upcoming 7945HX3D chip has shown superior performance in testing.

Overall, the Legion 9i appears to be a showcase of Lenovo’s cooling solution and its potential impact on gaming performance. The true effectiveness of the self-contained liquid cooling system will be revealed once the laptop hits the market. For gamers with the means to invest in this high-end device, the Legion 9i offers a unique and powerful gaming experience.

Sources:

– Monica Chin, The Verge