Lenovo Legion Go: A Unique Portable PC with Innovative Features

Lenovo has joined the race to release a portable gaming device with its Legion Go, offering some impressive specs and unique features. With detachable controllers, a kickstand, and an innovative “mouse mode,” Lenovo sets itself apart from its competitors. However, the Legion Go’s hefty size and complex features might make it a harder sell for casual gamers.

Equipped with an AMD Ryzen z1 Extreme processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a 49.2 Wh battery, the Legion Go is a capable device ready for gaming. However, during a hands-on session, the performance of the device was underwhelming due to its advanced 1600p display, which may be too demanding for such a compact device.

Despite the display, Lenovo’s inclusion of two USB-C 4 ports, Bluetooth support, a microSD slot, a built-in camera, and two 2-watt speakers makes the Legion Go a feature-packed system. Its responsive touchscreen also allows for a natural desktop navigation experience.

One major drawback is the weight, as the Legion Go weighs 1.8 pounds, considerably heavier than its competitors. Lenovo’s innovative approach to controls, inspired by the Nintendo Switch, features detachable controllers and a built-in kickstand. However, the chunky and angular design of the controllers may affect comfort during long gaming sessions.

The Legion Go’s most surprising innovation is its ability to turn the right controller into a mouse. With the help of a plastic ring, the right controller can be controlled like a flight stick, offering a unique gaming experience.

While the Legion Go brings genuine innovation to the portable gaming scene, its weight and complex features may make it less appealing to casual gamers. However, for those looking for a powerful and versatile portable PC, the Lenovo Legion Go could be worth considering.

