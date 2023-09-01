Lenovo Announces Legion Go: A Handheld Gaming Device for Gamers on the Go

Lenovo has officially unveiled the Legion Go, a new handheld gaming device that combines the portability of the Nintendo Switch with the power of a gaming PC. The Legion Go sets itself apart from other portable gaming PCs by featuring a detachable gamepad, called the Legion TrueStrike, and a kickstand on the back of the device.

The Legion TrueStrike gamepad boasts a variety of features, including a D-Pad, a mouse wheel, ten programmable shoulder buttons, triggers, and grip buttons. To address concerns about joystick drifting, Lenovo has confirmed that the Legion TrueStrike utilizes Hall Effect joysticks, ensuring accurate and responsive controls.

The Legion Go comes equipped with an 8.8-inch QHD+ IPS display with touchscreen support, offering immersive visuals for gaming on the go. It also boasts impressive hardware, such as 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and M.2 SSD storage available in three configurations: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. Additionally, the device has a MicroSD card slot, allowing users to expand storage by up to 2TB.

Powered by an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme CPU and RDNA graphics, the Legion Go is ready to handle demanding games and applications. It comes preinstalled with Windows 11 as the operating system, providing a familiar and user-friendly experience.

One notable feature of the Legion Go is its FPS mode, which allows users to detach the controllers from the screen and use the kickstand to prop it up. The right TrueStrike controller is then placed in a magnetic base with an optical eye, delivering precise aiming and control similar to that of a gaming mouse.

Gamers can look forward to the release of the Lenovo Legion Go in October, with a starting retail price of $699. It promises to be a versatile and powerful handheld gaming device for gamers who want to take their gaming experience with them wherever they go.

Source: IGN (Taylor @TayNixster)